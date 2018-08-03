The National Vice Chairman, North Central, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Suleiman Ahmed Wambai, has stated that that in the next three days about three PDP governors from the south east will join APC.Wambai stated this on Thursday at the government house Lafia, during a party stakeholders meeting where party members reaffirmed their commitment to the party in the state to ensure the return of president Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.Governor Umaru Tanko Almakura, in his remarks urged the supporters of the party in the state to remain focused, assuring that come 2019 general election the APC in the state will lead other states in the country to ensure victory for President Muhammadu Buhari.Those in attendance include Senator Abdullahi Adamu and all the members of the National Assembly of APC from the state, all governorship aspirants under the APC, all members of the state assembly of APC and top government officials.He appreciated members of the party in the state and at the national assembly for standing by President Buhari despite the many challenges.In their various remarks they all vowed to stand by President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure he is re-elected in 2019, adding that the APC will deliver Buhari in the north central Nigeria despite the exit of Benue and Kwara states from the party.Also speaking, Senator Abdullahi Adamu said those who defected from the party have seen their failures in the party, adding that the APC is battle ready for them.