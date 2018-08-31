Mr Ibrahim Kana, speaking on the Makkah road which occurred Friday morning along Madinah to Makkah highway said “We just received the news that the accident involving our pilgrims occurred at about 120 kilometers from Madinah to Makkah,” he said.
Three Nigerian pilgrims die in Makkah road accident
