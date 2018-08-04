The Plateau state Police Command has confirmed killing of three people in Zanwra area of of Bassa local government area of Plateau state.According to the Plateau state Police Public Relation Officer, Tyopev Terna, in a statement sent to newsmen, the attack occurred Friday at about 6.30 p.m.He said the attack was carried out by armed men suspected to be Fulani herders.“Today being 04/08/2018 at about 0745hrs the Nigeria Police Force, Plateau State Command, Jos received an information that on 03/08/2018 at about 1830hrs unknown armed men suspected to be Fulani Herdsman attacked Zanwra area of Jebbu Miango, Bassa LGA.“As a result of the attack three persons were shot dead. They are; Emmanuel Gado ‘M’ age 22 years, Ladi Monday ‘F’ age 30 years and Mary Monday ‘F’ age 5 years,” the statement added.Mr Terna said on the receipt of the information about the incident, police detectives led by the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of Bassa Police Division mobilised to the scene of crime.According to PPRO, “one expended shell of 7.62mm Ammunition was recovered.”He however said investigation was in progress to arrest the perpetrators of the crime, calling on members of public to help the command with the needed information that would assist to get the perpetrators apprehended.