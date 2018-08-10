He also Tweeted that ‘the defection of Akpabio has dented the crude anti-North/Muslim sentiments and lies by which the PDP has continued to hold the South/South and South/East to ransom since 2015.
‘That strategy will soon collapse entirely as they will also put a Northern Muslim on the ballot in 2019’
Keyamo on his Twitter handle said
— Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) August 9, 2018
By now, it must be obvious to those who campaigned against PMB in 2015 on the assumption that he’s a Northern/Muslim jihadist that they were scammed. But the greatest scam now is that these ‘Southern/Christian warriors’ are now searching for a Northern/Muslim candidate for 2019
— Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) August 9, 2018
It flies in the face of logic for anyone to suggest that a President who took decisive actions against 2 ‘extremists’ Muslim groups (Boko Haram & the Shiites – as some see them) is a Northern/Muslim jihadist. The politicians who told you so are laughing at you behind closed doors
— Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) August 9, 2018
