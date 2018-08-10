The Director, Strategic Communications of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation Festus Keyamo SAN has said that those who thought that President Buhari in 2015 was a Northern/Muslim jihadist were scammed just as he also said that ‘the greatest scam now is that ‘Southern/Christian warriors’ are now searching for a Northern/Muslim candidate for 2019.He also Tweeted that ‘the defection of Akpabio has dented the crude anti-North/Muslim sentiments and lies by which the PDP has continued to hold the South/South and South/East to ransom since 2015.‘That strategy will soon collapse entirely as they will also put a Northern Muslim on the ballot in 2019’Keyamo on his Twitter handle saidThe defection of Akpabio has dented the crude anti-North/Muslim sentiments and lies by which the PDP has continued to hold the South/South and South/East to ransom since 2015. That strategy will soon collapse entirely as they will also put a Northern Muslim on the ballot in 2019— Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) August 9, 2018By now, it must be obvious to those who campaigned against PMB in 2015 on the assumption that he’s a Northern/Muslim jihadist that they were scammed. But the greatest scam now is that these ‘Southern/Christian warriors’ are now searching for a Northern/Muslim candidate for 2019— Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) August 9, 2018It flies in the face of logic for anyone to suggest that a President who took decisive actions against 2 ‘extremists’ Muslim groups (Boko Haram & the Shiites – as some see them) is a Northern/Muslim jihadist. The politicians who told you so are laughing at you behind closed doors— Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) August 9, 2018