Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has described the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari as a government of liars.





The former vice-president said this on Thursday while addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Enugu state.





The presidential aspirant said the All Progressives Congress (APC) promised three million jobs annually but the country has been recording job losses, leading to the “worst form of insecurity” in the country.





“This government is a government of liars. They promised three million jobs per annum but Nigeria has been losing three million jobs every year,” he said.





“This job loss has brought the worst form of insecurity in the country. We are facing challenging times in Nigeria. Today, economy is at its lowest ebb and the greatest challenge is unemployment.”





However, journalists were shut out of the Enugu government house when the former vice-president paid a visit to Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, governor of the state.





After pleading with the security operatives at the government house, only one journalist was allowed in with Paul Ibe, media aide of Abubakar.





The former vice-president was received by his supporters when he arrived at the Akanu Ibiam International airport and this led to a gridlock.