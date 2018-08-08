Reno Omokri, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s aide has said that it is a lie to say that the Department of State Services, DSS, Director-General, Lawal Daura, who was sacked yesterday by the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo was working for the Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki.Chief Femi Fani-Kayode also said the narratives that ‘Lawal Daura acted on his own and without any orders from the Presidency and that Daura and Senate President Bukola Saraki plotted the whole affair are equally asinine.’Fani-Kayode also said: “Only an undiscerning and inexperienced fool would believe them.The truth about yesterdays events will eventually come out. When it does Nigerians will be shocked.’‘Two narratives have been put out about yesterdays sordid events. The first is that Lawal Daura, the former DG of DSS, acted on his own and without any orders from the Presidency. The second is that Daura and Senate President Bukola Saraki plotted the whole affair and that they were working together to discredit and pull down the Buhari govt.. Both narratives are equally asinine. Only an undiscerning and inexperienced fool would believe them.The truth about yesterdays events will eventually come out. When it does Nigerians will be shocked.Reno Omokri’s tweets on DauraTheir latest lie is that Daura, the disgraced DSS DG who wept like a little girl when he was arrested, was working for @BukolaSaraki. Believe this and you will believe anything! Daura was the face of the cabal. He is from the same village as @MBuhari #FrustrateBuhariDictatorship— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 8, 2018When Daura was arrested outside @ProfOsinbajo’s office, he wept like a baby. This is the same man who has been terrorising Nigerians. Given a taste of his medicine, he could not handle it. Buratai, remember the Shiites you killed? Your turn is coming! #FrustrateBuhariDictatorship— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 8, 2018To Buharists who have committed atrocities and think they have gotten away with it, let the fate that visited Lawal Daura remind you that no matter how long it takes, you will get your comeuppance. Buratai, the blood of Shiites is calling your name! #FrustrateBuhariDictatorship— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 8, 2018I commend acting President @ProfOsinbajo for sacking the Director General of the Daura Secret Service, Lawal Daura. By this action, Professor Osinbajo has separated himself from the anti democratic tendencies of President @MBuhari #FrustrateBuhariDictatorship— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 7, 2018Fani-Kayode tweets and othersTwo narratives have been put out about yesterdays sordid events. The first is that Lawal Daura, the former DG of DSS, acted on his own and without any orders from the Presidency. The second is that Daura and Senate President Bukola Saraki plotted the whole affair and…1/2— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 8, 2018…that they were working together to discredit and pull down the Buhari govt.. Both narratives are equally asinine. Only an undiscerning and inexperienced fool would believe them.The truth about yesterdays events will eventually come out. When it does Nigerians will be shocked.— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 8, 2018If u believe that Buhari and Osinbajo did not have a hand in the attempted coup that took place at the NASS today then u need a lesson in real politik.When the whole thing backfired they made the DG SSS the expendable fall guy. They made him carry the can alone and sacked him.— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 7, 2018Nothing screams “good riddance to bad rubbish” like Lawal Daura. Even if yesterday never happened, dude should never have been seen near a crucial national security apparatus like the DSS. Most rational people in the DSS agree he was a disgrace and a disaster as their leader.— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 8, 2018This is for the failed @APCNigeria supporters trying to change the narratives on the Invasion and sack of Daura: pls answer correctly1. Who directed DSS to invade Judges residence?2. How about the invasion of @OfficialPDPNig Convention in Port Harcourt?3.And the glass house? pic.twitter.com/h1sZ1orLZA— ibu thomas🇳🇬 (@Hailfinger1) August 8, 2018NASS Invasion: Sack of DG DSS A Subterfuge, We demand for the Prosecution of All Actors: The Ag. President, @ProfOsinbajo should shed the idea of using the sacked DG of DSS, Lawal Daura as ‘the fall guy’ for Tuesday’s invasion of @nassnigeria by security forces. pic.twitter.com/M8ZnZGZ2mN— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) August 7, 2018