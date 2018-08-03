The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has recovered more than 693 containers of power equipment abandoned at ports due to tariff.





Usman Mohammed, managing director (MD) of TCN, said this in a statement in Lagos on Friday.





He said some of the containers had been at various ports for about 15 years.





Mohammed said some of the power equipment had been auctioned by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) but said TCN would go after the auctioneers to recover the containers.





“TCN still has over 200 other containers auctioned by the Customs outside the ports,’’ he said.





“We were able to recover 693 containers as of last week, out of a total of 800 containers that have been in the ports. Some of these containers have been there for 15 years.





“Others have been auctioned and we had to trace the auctioneers to get the containers. The government is supporting us. And with the same way they are supporting us, I know that as government has beamed its searchlight on the distribution companies, they are going to solve the problems with power distribution.”





Mohammed said the government was set to solve the problems in the distribution arm of the power sector.





He disclosed that the government had approved that the TCN anchor the N72 billion the federal government planned to invest in the 11 electricity distribution companies in Nigeria.





Mohammed said Babatunde Fashola, minister of power, works and housing, got the approval for the TCN to manage the N72 billion planned investment in the Discos.