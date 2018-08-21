Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide on Social Media has said that the Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal and President of the Senate, Dr. Saraki are having fits over the undiluted truth spoken by the All Progressives Congress, APC, fearless national leader, Asiwaju, Chief Bola Tinubu.She said that Saraki and Tambuwal relied on a fake health report the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, paid Cambridge Analytica for and defying their expectations, President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to live and he will not die.She further asking where do Nigerians stands? Said that there are two sides in Nigeria today, the anti-corruption as represented by APC’s President Buhari and the corruption as represented by PDP and ally.‘Sadly, there are two Sides in Nigeria Today.‘1. Anti Corruption as represented by APC’s Pres. Buhari‘2. Corruption as represented by PDP and ally.‘Where do you Stand?‘Stand up for the Champion of Anti Corruption.‘The very best Africa has to offer.‘He’s the nemesis that has caught up with inglorious looters in our nation.‘He’s the Champion of the oppressed, the hope of the hopeless, the strength of the ‘weak and the vulnerable.‘Stand up and be counted for your Family, your ward, your Local Government Area, your ‘state, your nation, your continent and our world.‘Stand against corruption. #StandForBuhari.‘#IStandWithBuhari‘Where do you Stand?‘Leave a comment of solidarity for the People of Kwara State.‘God bless Nigeria‘Lauretta Onochie ‘Gov Tambuwal & Dr. Saraki are having fits over the undiluted truth spoken by APC's fearless leader, Asiwaju, Chief Bola Tinubu.They relied on a fake health report PDP paid Cambridge Analytica for.Defying their expectations, @MBuhari has continued to live.And he will not die. pic.twitter.com/Snu4JqypN7— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 20, 2018