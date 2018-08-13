Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina, has agreed a season-long loan move to Italian side Torino, ‎with the option of making the deal permanent next summer.Aina snubbed a few English Championship teams, in favour of a move outside England.The fullback is expected in Turin on Monday for medicals, before his official unveiling on the same day.Aina’s agent, Paolo Bursardo, is presently working on the final details of the move, which could potentially bring his stay at Chelsea to an end, after progressing through the ranks to the first team.The player spent last season on loan at Hull City and narrowly missed out on a place in Nigeria’s team to the 2018 World Cup.