A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido, on Tuesday claimed that Senator Godswill Akpabio defected because he was “afraid”.





While addressing delegates to next month’s National Convention of the party, Lamido, who is also a presidential aspirant, said that Akpabio defected from the PDP to the APC for “protection”.





According to him, the APC government showed “Senator Akpabio some files and he became afraid.





“It is a disgrace for the APC government to give former governor Akpabio the type of reception he was given.





“It shows that the government is not serious about fighting corruption.”