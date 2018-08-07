The Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has advised Senator Shehu Sani against using its name to “pursue his interest in the ruling All Progressives Congress.The party also says it has not promised an automatic ticket to Senator Shehu Sani (APC/Kaduna Central) as a form of inducement to woo him.Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Jos, state chairman of the party, Mr. Hassan Hyat, said, “My phones have been inundated with calls from people seeking to clarify alleged claims by Senator Shehu Sani that the PDP has promised him an automatic ticket for re-election if he defects to our party.“I want to make it clear that we have not promised the Kaduna Central senatorial ticket to anyone, including Senator Shehu Sani.”He added, “It is only my office that can make that promise to him and we have not done that. The PDP has not, and will not, give an automatic to anyone, either new or old.“I do not know who promised him (Sen. Sani) the ticket; certainly not me. And no one can do it on my behalf.”He said that aspirants interested in seeking elective offices or seeking fresh tenures would have to go to the electorate and canvass for the tickets.Hyat expressed surprise at the claims by the senator, and advised him against using the party’s name to pursue his interest in the APC.The chairman declared that the PDP was not a tool in Sani’s hands, adding, however, that he was welcome if he wishes to come on board.“But while we welcome him if he chooses to come, we must add that he is coming to join others to fight for the ticket,’’ Hyat said.