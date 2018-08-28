Chairmen and leaders of Accord party in the South-West have warned Dr. Doyin Okupe to desist from parading himself as leader of the party in the zone.The party gave the warning in the communique issued at the end of its meeting in Ibadan on Tuesday.The communique stated that the party in the South-West viewed a purported meeting organised by Doyin Okupe as of no effect and people that attended have no locus standi to do so on behalf of the party."Action is going on to identify erring party members who were at the meeting with Okupe and sanctions are awaiting them at the zonal level.’’It said that it was untrue that its National Secretary, Mrs. Adebukola Ajaja and National Vice-Chairman, South-West, Alhaji Dokun Babarinnde, attended Okupe’s meeting.”The Accord Southwest is one and indivisible under the leadership of Alhaji Dotun Babatunde and other national officers from the zone,” the party stated.The communique stated that all representatives of the party in the region had agreed that the anti-party activities of Okupe would be reported to the national body of the party for further actions.Earlier, at the meeting, Mr. Isaac Adeniyi, Chairman, Board of Trustees of the party, had expressed concern over the anti-party activities of Okupe and urged the party’s leadership in the South-West to treat the report with urgency.Adeniyi informed party members and state executive that Okupe, with some unknown persons held a meeting in Ogun where he declared himself as the leader of the party in the South-West.Representatives of the party in states in the zone, including Chief Kayode Ojo (Ondo), Alhaji Muda Ogunsola (Oyo), Isiaka Amusa (Ogun), Alhaji Abdulrahman Opawuyi (Osun) and Mr Rotimi Ajibola (Lagos) attended the meeting.