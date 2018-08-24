The Arewa Youth for Peace and Security has asked the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association to focus on helping to stop the killings in the country, rather than getting involved in partisan politics.

National President, Salisu Magaji gave the advice in a statement issued on Thursday in reaction to threat against the Senate President, Bukola Saraki by an official of the association.





MACBAN Coordinator in Benue State, Alhaji Garus Gololo, had stated that Saraki would be forced out of office if he refused to resign his position immediately.





Gololo claimed that Saraki had created numerous problems for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.





Reacting, Magaji said: “They should restrict themselves to the constitution of Miyetti Allah. Saraki is a Nigerian and he remains the President of the Nigerian Senate as elected by the senators.”





“Do they not know he was elected as the Senate President by senators and that only two thirds of the entire senators can remove him from office as stipulated by the constitution of Nigeria?





“We would like to think that this chairman of Miyetti Allah in Benue State does not understand the rudiments and essence of politics.





“So, let him concentrate on how to stop the killings in Benue State and desist henceforth, from talking about politics because Miyetti Allah is not a political group.





“He should desist from heating up an already fragile polity. Our laws are clear on how to remove a sitting Senate President.





“This attempt at resorting to unconstitutional means, as advocated in some quarters, does not mean well for our democracy and ultimately, the stability of our nation”.