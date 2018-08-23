Presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other presidential aspirants to a debate ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Sowore said this on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television programme, Politics Today.





He said presidential aspirants should be bold enough to participate in debates about policies and projects they will execute if they become president.





“If want you to be more serious, you should be bringing these presidential candidates to debate us. Buhari should be brought out. The media should force them out of their hiding. Let them come and debate the future of Nigeria,” he said.





“These alternatives will kick out the old guards in 2019,” Sowore declared.





He stressed that younger presidential aspirants were the viable alternative to President Buhari and were capable of doing much more in directing affairs of the nation if elected.









“The alternative is here, that is what we should be debating. We should be talking about the fresh ideas that we are bringing on the table.





“In Nigeria, when we have people like us who have capacity, character, and integrity. We’ve got stamina, intellect, history, and pedigree.





“Young people are here to take their country to the next level of prosperity. We want to say goodbye to poverty, incompetence and lackluster kind of leadership that we’ve had in Nigeria,” he said.





Sowore claimed that President Buhari is not willing to speak at a presidential debate because he “is hiding under one finger and by the time you take him out, it will be very obvious that they are no longer capable.”