Bola Tinubu, a national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), has alleged that some members of the national assembly are plotting to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.





He, however, asked the unnamed lawmakers to drop their plan because it is “not possible for a lizard to wrestle an antelope.”





Tinubu spoke on Wednesday at an APC rally organised in Akwa Ibom to welcome Godswill Akpabio, former governor of the state, into the party.





He described Nigeria’s current situation as “a war between progressives and the conservatives”.





“We believe in government of the people, for the people and by the people but the conservatives believe in government of sharing,” he said.





“We say Nigerian money belongs to Nigerians. We say Nigerians must be given development. We believe in investing in the people.





“But they believe in sharing and looting the money. Today we are aspiring in our vision, but the PDP has no vision. They believe in sharing and looting the treasury.’’





He also accused the PDP of failing Nigerians despite having 16 years at its disposal.





“Today, Buhari says we must change; we must account for Nigeria’s money but they are resisting,” he said.





Tinubu also expressed happiness that Akwa Ibom “has embraced the change agenda” of the current administration.





He said: “With the present posture of the state, the APC shall sweep the evil out with the broom. The people in the city shall be swept away with brooms.”