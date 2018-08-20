Some members of the House of Representatives have stated that some of their colleagues on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, were against the move by their National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole to effect an impeachment of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.





They made this disclosure while urging Buhari to order the arrest of Oshiomhole over what they termed as his persistent attacks on the National Assembly.





The Reps, under the aegis of Parliamentary Democrats Group, PDG, said Oshiomhole was ridiculing Nigeria before the global community by launching relentless attacks on Senate President Saraki, and the entire federal legislative arm of government.





The group made the appeal in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Hon. Timothy Golu, over the weekend.





PDG insisted that the former Edo State governor was destabilizing the National Assembly with threats.





The statement read, “Oshiomhole has refused to sleep because he wants Senator Bukola Saraki removed as duly elected Senate President.





“He is distracting our nation’s democracy and ridiculing us before the global democratic community. His style is too primitive for democracy.





“Let him come through the door with 2/3 of the Senators to legally achieve his selfish objective. What his ignorance would not allow him to know is that even some APC Senators are not part of the charade. Access to democracy is not brigandage but respect to the rule of law and due process.





“Oshiomhole’s anti-democratic utterances is making us a laughing stock. We advise him not to kill himself on Saraki as there is nothing he can do to subvert the law of democracy just to achieve an anti-democratic goal.





“We call on President Buhari to immediately call him to order or direct the IGP Ibrahim Idris to arrest him so that peace can flow.





“He is destabilizing the National Assembly with threats and the use of security agencies to haunt our leaders.”