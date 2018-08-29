General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has taken a swipe at Nigerian comedians who take delight in using Jesus Christ to crack jokes.

Apostle Suleman queried why no Comedian uses Mohammed to crack jokes.





According to him, Comedians will be killed if they crack jokes with Mohammed.





He also took a swipe at Christians that do not stand up in defence of clergymen as they get dragged online.





While preaching in his church in Edo State recently, Apostle Suleman said ‘No regard. Imagine comedians will be cracking jokes and using Jesus for joke, calling Jesus Bros J and a pastor doesn’t go to the altar and give him sound slap.





“Can you joke with Mohammed like that? They will kill you,” he said.