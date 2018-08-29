Adebayo Shittu, minister of communications, has reportedly received the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to join the 2019 governorship race in Oyo state.





Shittu will be contesting under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





According to NAN, the approval was contained in a letter dated August 27, 2018, and signed by Buhari.





“I have today received your letter notifying me of your intention to contest for the governorship seat of Oyo State in the 2019 general elections,” the letter read.





“I note with passion your past contributions to our great party APC during and after the 2015 elections.





“As you are aware, I am totally committed to free and fair elections. Our policy is to support all APC candidates. I wish you well in you ambition to be governor of your state.”





Buhari reportedly thanked Shittu for his service as a minister under the present administration.





The president’s letter was a response to the one written by the minister— seeking the president’s approval for his intention to govern Oyo state.





Shittu, who is from Saki area of the state, was a one-time member of the Oyo state house of assembly and a two-time commissioner.





The APC in the state currently has about 14 aspirants, including Shittu, who have indicated their interests to contest the governorship position.



