The second in command to Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, Momodu Bama has been killed in an encounter with security troops, the Defence Headquarters announced in Abuja on Wednesday.

Director of Defence Information, Chris Olukolade, Brigadiar General, disclosed that the killings were as a result of renewed pursuit of terrorists who have been unleashing mayhem in Borno and Yobe communities.





“The death of Momodu Bama, said to be the Second-in-Command to the leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has been confirmed by other arrested terrorists. This followed encounters with the terrorists around the Bama corridor.





“Momodu Bama has been personally leading the attacks against troops and innocent citizens in the communities of Yobe and Adamawa.





“A specialist in manning the anti-aircraft guns of the group, he is known to be vicious and heartless with a penchant for personally slaughtering and executing his victims.





“Momodu Bama has been a most wanted terrorist with a N25 million bounty already placed on his head.





“Others that died in the operation include Bama’s father, Alhaji Abatcha Flatari, who is also one of the spiritual guiding lights of the outlawed terrorist group.





“Seventeen other terrorists also lost their lives in the encounter, while 24 were arrested,” Olukolade said.