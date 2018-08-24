Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, on Thursday paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina state.





Speaking with journalists after a closed-door meeting with Buhari, Sani said he visited the president’s country home to pledge his support for his re-election bid.





The lawmaker said they spoke about the need for the party to be united.





“I am also here to fully assure him of the support of my constituency, Kaduna central, to his aspiration for the second term,” he said.





“I’m also here to assure him of my own wholehearted support to the success of his administration and his return to office for the second term.





“Those were the basic issues that we discussed with him and other issues that border on the need to strengthen our party; the need to end all internal strife and also the need to put heads, hearts and hands together for the success of his administration and also for the success of the party.”





Sani said his decision to remain in the All Progressives Congress (APC) was because of the intervention of Buhari and the national leadership of the party.





“Well, there is no human being without any grievances but when national interest is put at the front side you have to put aside other parochial interests,” he said.





“What we need to do as politicians and as people representing those who elected us is to always put the country first and know very well that we have both constitutional and moral duty to work to the progress of Nigeria and of this government.





“So, I think these are the basic issues which we discussed, grievances are natural but we have to know that we have a country that we need to keep and also we have a country that we need to support, so that it can progress. I think the party had made it very clear and known to each and every person that there will be reward for loyalty but in every sense of the word due process of the party needs to be followed.





“And as far as we are concerned, what matters most to us is not simply about automatic ticket but about the peaceful and transparent conduct of the 2019 election and also the very need for us as a people and as a nation to know that the fate of the country is on our hands.”