Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central, has disagreed with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s claim that Nigerian pastors were not doing enough in preaching against corruption in churches.





Osinbajo, on Saturday berated pastors for failing to lend support to the Federal Government’s anti-corruption crusade.





He stated this at the 30th National Biennial Conference of the Students Christian Movement of Nigeria holding in Enugu, adding that preachers were preoccupied with preaching prosperity rather than righteousness.





Reacting, the Kaduna lawmaker writing on his Twitter page on Sunday countered Professor Osinbajo’s position against clerics.





He said religious leaders do preach against corruption in their sermons but Nigerians do not adhere to the preachings.





Sani tweeted: “We are not in short of Preachers against corruption.









“We are not in short of preachings against corruption.We are in short of compliance with the sermons.”