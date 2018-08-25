Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has taken a swipe at the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme of the Federal Government, stating that it cannot address the poverty in the country.The sharing of N5,000 to indigent citizens, he noted, cannot financially empower the beneficiaries or bring them out of poverty, adding that what Nigeria needed is a leader who could create and manage resources and not “a resources sharer.”Speaking on the theme ‘Taking Responsibility, Making Nigeria Great,’ at the ‘This Generation Conference, 2018,’ organised by the Summit Bible Church in Abuja on Saturday, Obi urged the citizens to vote only competent leaders into office in 2019.The businessman said about 60 per cent of youths were unemployed, noting that giving N1million each to selected university graduates would be more impactful than doling out between N5,000-N10,000 as was being done by the government.“Incompetent leaders need to be removed for Nigeria to work; Investment in education is necessary but the nation is not doing that. Nigerian can only be great with leaders who have the capacity.“The government is sharing N5,000 to some people, but this cannot bring them out of poverty. What we need is resources creator, resources manager, not resources sharer,” the former Governor insisted.A consultant, Leke Alder, in his presentation said the nation should set up seven economic zones in different geo-political zones, noting that Nigeria needs to craft an economic model which must be driven with logical consistency.A former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka insisted on an open and transparent recruitment process in agencies and parastatals, stressing that the nation cannot develop without it.The conference convener and Pastor of Summit Bible Church, Dr. Andy Osakwe, noted that the conference was meant to sanitise the leadership process, adding that the youths by their sheer number, could change the leadership condition in the country.