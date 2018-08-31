Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has warned his players to brace up for a difficult encounter against Seychelles, in their must-win Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on September 8.Rohr has named a strong squad for the clash, but is still wary of the small island nation, as the Eagles seek to get back on track in Group E.Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2015 and 2017 editions of the tournament.“The match against Seychelles is very important and it’s a must win for us.“We cannot underrate the team; they are a team from a little island but they are a team that works together as far as I know and it not going to be easy to play against them.“It’s going to be difficult in Seychelles because the temperature and everything else is a little bit difficult. We have to approach this game very seriously – and we have to be on our form,” Rohr told newsmen.Libya tops the group having beaten Seychelles 5-1, while South Africa beat Nigeria 2-0 in Uyo.