The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has reacted to reports of lawmakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) drinking alcoholic beverage in the National Assembly during yesterday’s siege.

Babafemi Ojudu, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters on Wednesday, claimed that PDP lawmakers were inside the National Assembly lobby holding a meeting and drinking whiskey while operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) barricaded the entrance to the complex.





“There were photos of the PDP lawmakers, about 30 of them – a mixture of senators and reps where they sat down at the lobby, drinking whiskey,” he was quoted as saying.





Reacting, SERAP, in a tweet on its Twitter page, condemned the action of the lawmakers.





It stated that for the lawmakers to be drinking liquor while the National Assembly was on lock-down shows they were not fighting for the interest of Nigerians.





SERAP, however praised the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, for sacking the Director-General of the DSS, Lawal Daura over the siege on the National Assembly.





The tweet read: “The invasion of NASS is patently unlawful and Prof Osinbajo sacking of DSS head Lawal Daura is a perfect response.





“But lawmakers ‘chilling out’ with liquor while the NASS lockdown was on suggests many of the lawmakers are simply fighting for themselves and not for Nigerians.”