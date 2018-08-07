Some Senators loyal to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki have forced their way into the National Assembly.

Recall that the leadership of the National Assembly had yesterday called for an emergency meeting today, Tuesday, at 12 noon.





However, operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, had blocked the entrance of the National Assembly, thereby preventing lawmakers and workers from entering the complex.





But lawmakers known to be loyal to the Senate President forced their way into the complex.





They are currently in front of the Senate chambers ahead of their meeting.





Senators in the complex include Senators Biodun Olujimi, Rafiu Ibrahim, Aidoko Atai, Gessom, Ogembe, Ben Bruce, Isa Misau, Peter Nwaboshi, Solomon Lah, Shittu, Emmanuel Bwacha, Gilbert and others.



















