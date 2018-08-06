Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has declared that Senate President Bukola Saraki has never supported President Muhammmau Buhari in the Senate.





The lawmaker stated that Saraki usually worked against all matters that had to do with the President.





He, however, insisted that the defection of the former Kwara governor would not affect the APC.





Omo-Agege spoke at an event in Emevor, Ughelli South local government area of Delta State.





In attendance were APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, Delta State APC Chairman, Jones Ode Erue and a party chieftain Great Ogboru.





“Defections are bound to happen, mostly at this season. Those who left went to their natural habitat. These are people who had never supported President Mohammadu Buhari, especially in the Senate”, Nation quoted Omo-Agege as saying.





“We are glad that they have gone, so you can see that those who are left now are those who will champion the cause of Buhari. We are not and have never regretted that they have gone, it gives us an insight to know the true APC members in the house.”





On which party holds the majority in the Senate he said “All I can tell you is that APC has 52 senators, PDP has 49, ADC 2, APGA 2 and there are two vacancies.





“Those two vacancies will be filled on the 11th of this month and those elections are going to be held in our party (APC) stronghold; Katsina and Bauchi states. Even without those two seats, APC commands majority in the senate.





“With respect to the senate president, he knows or he ought to know that the right thing for him to do is to step down. There is no way he can continue to lead the senate when he now belongs to the minority party and he knows that.





“I will tell you that as they are leaving APC, we also have people from PDP who are also coming, especially what is happening in Kwara State. While those in APC are going to PDP, those in PDP left to APC”.