The Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Biodun Olujimi, has stated that it was the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senators that installed Bukola Saraki, as the Senate President, adding that the All Progressives Congress, APC, lacks the majority to remove him.

She said the APC had lost its majority status in the chamber, noting that the PDP had the same number with the ruling party.





Olujimi dismissed the recent calls by the APC, its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and Prof. Itse Sagay, Buhari’s aide for Saraki’s resignation on moral grounds.





“I don’t understand what they are saying because they need two-thirds majority to remove him. They should bring the numbers, that is all. They don’t need to talk on the pages of newspapers. They don’t even have a simple majority right now, we are equal,” She was quoted by Punch as saying.





The lawmaker explained further, “There are two in ADC, two in APGA, two are dead and one is incarcerated (jailed Senator Joshua Dariye).





“That is seven. Take that from the total 109, you will get 102. Each of the PDP and the APC has 51 members respectively.”





Olujimi added, “What is morality in 51-51. He [Saraki] is sitting atop same number as theirs. It is a different case if they have 70 or at least 65, then their majority will be clear.





“Again, how many of them were party to our electing the Senate President? Just a handful of them. It was majorly by PDP senators.





“Out of the 53 votes he got, we gave him 42 of them. So, what are they talking about? Fifty-three senators put him there, though, we were not complete then, but we gave him 42 votes. They should be rational,” the lawmaker added.