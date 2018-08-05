Senator Godswill Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom state, is set to dump the Peoples Democratic Party and dampen the celebration mood in the PDP headquarters, over the defection of some senators and three governors from the All Progressives Congress.Now a reverse switch is about to happen, with one of the main pillars of the PDP in the South South crossing to APC.APC Newspaper on its Twitter handle announced Saturday night: “We can confirm that, HE, Sen (Dr) Godswill Akpabio is a card carrying member of @OfficialAPCNg effective August 4, 2018. @OfficialPDPNig has lost him. Official Reception in days”.And APC United Kingdom in another tweet set the date for the defection: “Acting President, @ProfOsinbajo accompanied by Senator (Dr ) Ita Enang, and leaders of the APC in Akwa Ibom to formally receive Senator (Dr.) Godswill Akpabio into APC at Ikot Ekpene Stadium on Thursday 9 August, 2018. All lovers of Democracy are cordially invited”.We await official confirmation.