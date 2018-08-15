Junaid Mohammed, Second Republic lawmaker, has highlighted why the Senate President, Bukola Saraki should resign.





In a recent interview with Dailypost, Mohammed said it was “immoral” for Saraki to continue as the Senate President following his defection from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.





There have been calls from the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, for Saraki to resign as Senate President following his decampment to the PDP.





On his part, Junaid stated that Saraki should resign because he started the current crisis rocking the upper legislative chambers back in 2015.





He said, “APC Chairman is insisting that Saraki resigns, well I can as well insist that Saraki resigns but it doesn’t mean much. What we should ask in this circumstance they find themselves is, do they have the numbers to make Saraki resigns or be impeached and I don’t know which of the factions have the numbers.





“No, I don’t believe its moral for him to continue as the President of the Senate since he decided to switch parties. If other Senators can reel in such immorality, Saraki cannot and it’s a very bad example because what he has started doing by cutting deals across the aisles was a very bad taste and in bad fate.





“He launched the crisis as far back in 2015 and it’s the same crisis that has continued to follow the Senate, they have a crisis every month or two months. As far as I’m concern if it’s not in the interest of the common majority party, he should please resign.”