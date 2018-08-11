Bunmi Ojo, an ally of Segun Oni, an aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Ekiti state, is dead.





Oni was the runner-up in the exercise won by Kayode Fayemi, governor-elect of the state.





A source revealed that Ojo was shot dead in Ado-Ekiti, capital of the state, around 8:30pm on Friday.





“He was trailed to a viewing centre along Adebayo road, here in Ado-Ekiti. The match between Leicester and Manchester United was ongoing then,” the source said.





“Immediately they identified him, his killers opened fire on him.”





A witness said the vehicle which the assailants brought was parked in front of the viewing centre.





“They sped off after confirming that he had died,” the witness told TheCable.





Caleb Ikechukwu, spokesman the Ekiti police command, could not be reached for comment as he neither answered nor responded to the text message sent.





The deceased served as personal assistant to Oni when he was governor of the state between 2007 and 2010.





He was also actively involved in Oni’s bid to lead the state again.