Meg Otanwa, Nollywood actress, has written to Theresa May, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, asking her to help seek the release of Leah Sharibu.





Sharibu was among the victims in the Dapchi schoolgirls abduction in February.





The girls were released a few weeks later with the exemption of Sharibu who refused to denounce her Christian faith.





TheCable recently published a proof of life recording and picture of the abducted schoolgirl. On the recording, Sharibu pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to secure her release from captivity.





May visited Nigeria on Wednesday as part of a three-day trade mission to boots ties with Africa.





The ‘Ojuju’ actress used the opportunity to appeal to the prime minister to use her position and influence to lobby for the release of Sharibu.





THE LETTER IN FULL





Madam Prime Minister,





Welcome to Nigeria!





It is apparent that the federal government of Nigeria is excited at the trades, exports and foreign-investment opportunities your visit aims to bring. Why such level of excitement I dare to ask. Could it be because of what you stand for?





You stand for the mighty Great Britain and her people, working to implement an array of policies for workers, women, people below the poverty line, young, old and the general welfare of the people of Great Britain. You have spent your time in office pursuing such.





For these reasons you are celebrated and revered globally as one of the most powerful women of our time.





It is in this light that I write to you. Seeing as you are a world leader, a woman and a mother.





Coming from North-central Nigeria, I am too familiar with stories of deprivation of education for the girl child. You see, life is twice as hard for her up north than it is for those in other parts of the country.





The girl child appears to be defeated on every front. She grows up being taught to clean, cook and cater to her father and brothers and in the event that she makes it into the four walls of classroom, she faces even a bigger monster.





On the night of 14th. April 2014, 276 female students were kidnapped from a secondary school in Chibok in the North-eastern part of the country. It was an event that shook and traumatized the world at large as we all carried the “Bring Back Our Girls” placards demanding their release. Some of these girls were never to be seen again. This incident, coupled with other challenges are enough to deter these innocent girls from the pursuit of an education but no, many courageous and brave young girls forged on in the quest for a brighter tomorrow through education.





On February 19th 2018, the monsters struck again, this time, it was at Government Girls Science and Technology College Dapchi. One hundred and ten (110) school girls abducted. Five lost their lives.





A few weeks later, the girls were released with the exemption of Leah Shuaibu.





Leah, a Christian had refused to renounce her faith even in the face of death. She is still held in captivity because of her beliefs and what she stands for.





For how long will our girls continue to live in fear? For how long will they be left unprotected and accessible to the monsters who crawl to them at night? How much longer and how many more girls will be taken from their families?





Madam Prime Minister Theresa May, as an activist, I challenge you, as woman I plead with you, as a sister, I implore you and as a human being, I demand empathy through action. SEEK THE RELEASE OF LEAH SHUAIBU as you go about your diplomatic negotiations and discussions with our president from one leader to another.





We know that where there is a will, there’s a way; If Imam Abdullahi Abubakar of Plateau state could save about 300 Christian lives from blood thirsty Fulani herdsmen by rolling in the mud in sheer determination, how much more the Commander in Chief Of The Armed Forces who has sworn to protect the life of every Nigerian.





Please help us BRING LEAH HOME.