The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has expressed condolence to Bayelsa State Gov., Seriake Dickson, over the death of his mother, Mrs Gold Coast Dickson.In a statement issued by his Media Aide, Ike Abonyi on Friday in Abuja, Secondus said the news came to the PDP family as a shock.Secondus said Mrs Dickson would be remembered for the unique motherly role that enabled her to raise good children which included the governor.“Even as we take solace on her reaching the ripe age of 72 years and leaving behind huge legacies, we are not oblivious of the fact that death, no matter how and when it comes, is always a painful experience.“This is even more difficult to bear when it happens to a beloved and admirable mother.“PDP family shares in your pain and prays that Mama’s soul rests in the bosom of her creator’’, he said.Secondus urged the governor and the rest members of the Dickson family to take solace in the fact that the deceased left behind blessings and legacies.“It is our prayer that the good Lord will grant her soul eternal rest and the immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,’’ Secondus said.