The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has made overtures to the Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and join the party.





The National Publicity Secretary of SDP, Alfa Mohammed, made this known in Kaduna on Friday.





He said the incessant harassment and embarrassment being meted on him by Kaduna APC was an indication that he was wanted in the party.





Mohammed said: “We have reached out to some political bigwigs across the state, some of whose names I wouldn’t want to mention here.





“But we have very prominent APC and PDP members coming to us and we had very successful discussions. Some of them are serving legislators.





“Here, we have been communicating with Senator Shehu Sani, but it has not yielded positive result. But I want to use this opportunity to call on him to check out of APC. He should take the most dignified action… in his quest to send the current non performing APC government in Kaduna state packing.





“The incessant harassment and embarrassing suspension being meted on Senator Shehu Sani in his Kaduna State chapter of APC are indications that he is not wanted in the party, because he is not a soul-mate of the APC family who he likened on his Facebook page to a ‘clownish, amoral, perpetual hotel guest, whore client or a glorified and desperate thug.'”





Shehu Sani was yesterday suspended indefinitely from the APC in Kaduna state over his feud with Governor Nasir El-rufai.