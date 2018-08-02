Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri has finally commented on the strange absence of his forward, Willian after the 29-year-old missed the club’s pre-season games in the International Champions Cup.Willian missed 5 days of Chelsea’s tour because he failed to renew his passport.The Brazilian international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and is yet to speak to Sarri to discuss his future at the West London club.Chelsea were beaten on penalties by Arsenal in Dublin on Wednesday night following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes, but Sarri admitted afterwards that he’s not pleased with Willian.“It’s strange,” Sarri said when asked by reporters about the absence of Willian after their defeat to Arsenal in the International Champions Cup played on Wednesday.“I am not happy about this situation but before I answer, I would like to speak to him.”