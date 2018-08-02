The Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress, R-APC, Buba Galadima, has said those running from President Muhammadu Buhari are honest Nigerians.





He said this during the opening of the secretariat of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, in Abuja.





He also noted that those who defected from the All Progressives Congress Congress, APC, are honest.





Galadima insisted that those still with Buhari are afraid of prosecution.





According to Galadima, “All those running to APC or with Buhari are those who have their hands soiled with corruption. They are afraid of prosecution.





“But those running away from Buhari and APC are the only honest Nigerians.”





This is coming few days after the Senate President, Bukola Saraki officially renounced his membership of the ruling APC to join the opposition PDP.





While Nigerians were still trying to savour the news of Saraki’s defection, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday officially dumped APC for PDP.