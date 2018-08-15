Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Wednesday appointed Earl Osaro Onaiwu, 59, as the Liaison Officer to the Senate President on State Matters.





This was disclosed in a statement in Abuja signed by Saraki’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu.





Onaiwu, who is an experienced politician and public administrator is expected to help in coordinating the relationship between the office of the Senate President and the various state governments across the country.