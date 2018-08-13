The All Progressives Congress APC has again dismissed claims by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP that it was planning to arrest the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu as a ploy to further weaken the opposition.APC which said it had thought that by now, “the PDP would be tired of its lame opposition strategy of false alarms, baseless and frivolous accusations”, however added that both men were not above arrest should they be found to have ran foul of the law at any time.“The Peoples Democratic Party PDP in its latest round of bogus claims has alleged that the Federal Government plans to arrest the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and his Deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu”, said Yekini Nabena, acting spokesman of the party.He said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has repeatedly demonstrated its strict adherence to the rule of law, therefore the alleged plan to arrest or harass the mentioned leaders is pure hogwash.“Clear conscience fears no accusation. Why are PDP leaders afraid of arrest if their conscience is clear? All law-abiding citizens or resident of the country have nothing to fear about arrest. However, nobody no matter how highly placed will escape the full wrath of the law if he or she runs fowl of our laws.“If the Senate President and the tree-climbing Senator are facing criminal charges in our law courts and his Deputy has explanations to make to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC for acquisition of numerous properties in Nigeria and abroad through questionable sources, the President Buhari-led APC administration has nothing to do with them. The laws of the country are only being applied and they should answer for their acts of infamy”, he added.