Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee (PACAC) has said Senate President Bukola Saraki can still keep his position as Senate President despite defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP).





Sagay said Saraki can only be removed from the position by two-thirds of senators.





However, he added that the APC as the majority party will not want to concede the position to the PDP which is in the minority.





Sagay said in an interview with Daily Independent Newspaper: “Yes, he can still keep his position as Senate President despite his defection. He can only be removed as Senate President if he is voted out by two-third of the majority.





“So, it doesn’t depend on what party you are in, any party can be there. Although, the majority party is not going to concede that post to a minority party as he (Saraki) conceded the position of Deputy Senate President to PDP. It is only when you are an arch-betrayer that you do that sort of thing”.