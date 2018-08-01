The Special Assistant on Social media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie has reacted to the defection of Senate President Bukola Saraki and Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Recall that Senate President. Bukola Saraki and Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed announced their resignation on Tuesday.





Reacting to the development, Onochie in a Tweet said Saraki had gone back to his vomit.





She tweeted “Dr. Bukola Saraki returns to his vomit. He defects to PDP.





”Kwara State Governor Fatai follows suit.”





In a statement by Dr. Muyideen Akorede, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, the Kwara Governor gave reason for his defection.





He explained that his decision followed due consultations with the people and in response to calls by major stakeholder groups in the state.





Ahmed added that he defected to PDP, having realized that the All Progressive Congress (APC) can no longer serve as a platform for achieving the aspirations and expectations of his people