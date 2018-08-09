Senate President Bukola Saraki on Wednesday avoided journalists after holding a private meeting with former military President Ibrahim Babangida at his hilltop mansion in Minna, Niger state.





Saraki arrived at IBB’s residence around 4:10p.m and left at 5.50 p.m.





When he got to Minna international Airport, he avoided journalists who wanted to interview him.





NAN reported that Saraki drove to the hilltop home of the former military ruler in a convoy of nine vehicles.





His visit followed a press conference he addressed at the national assembly after the blockade by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).





In a blistering reaction, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo ruled the blockade as illegal and unauthorised.





Osinbajo went further to sack Lawal Daura, director-general of the DSS, who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in July 2015.





On Wednesday, Saraki sidestepped a question on his presidential ambition.





He said he would answer the question on another day.





“We are here today about the democracy of this country, and that is what is important to me and to all of us that are here,” he said.





“I think when the time is right I will talk on your issue but today, we are talking about democracy in Nigeria, to defend the rule of law.”