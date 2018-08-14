Saraki stated this on his Twitter handle on Tuesday: "The very serious questions about last Tuesday’s siege on the National Assembly can only be answered through a thorough and neutral investigation. I call on Mr. President to immediately institute an independent judicial panel of inquiry to look into that assault on our democracy."
Recall that masked operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) stormed the premises of the National Assembly, last week (August 7).
