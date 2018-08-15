Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has appointed 59-year old Earl Osaro Onaiwu as Liaison Officer to the Senate President on State Matters.A press release signed by the Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to Senate President, Yusuph Olaniyonu, states, “Onaiwu, an experienced politician and public administrator, will help to co-ordinate relationship between the Office of the Senate President and the various state governments across the country.”