A press release signed by the Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to Senate President, Yusuph Olaniyonu, states, “Onaiwu, an experienced politician and public administrator, will help to co-ordinate relationship between the Office of the Senate President and the various state governments across the country.”
Saraki appoints Onaiwu as Liaison Officer on State Matters
A press release signed by the Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to Senate President, Yusuph Olaniyonu, states, “Onaiwu, an experienced politician and public administrator, will help to co-ordinate relationship between the Office of the Senate President and the various state governments across the country.”
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.