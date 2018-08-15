 Saraki appoints Onaiwu as Liaison Officer on State Matters | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has appointed 59-year old Earl Osaro Onaiwu as Liaison Officer to the Senate President on State Matters.


A press release signed by the Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to Senate President, Yusuph Olaniyonu, states, “Onaiwu, an experienced politician and public administrator, will help to co-ordinate relationship between the Office of the Senate President and the various state governments across the country.”

