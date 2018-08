Senators from the All Progressives Congress, APC, are currently meeting at the Abuja residence of the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.Reasons for the meeting yet unknown.Recall that the the Reformed-All Progressives Congress, R-APC, on Sunday had alleged that Oshiomhole had mobilized and ordered all APC Senators to ensure that they participate in the plenary to remove Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki by interpreting the 1999 Constitution.More details soon...