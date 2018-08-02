General Secretary of the National Union of Textiles and Garment Workers of Nigeria, NUTGWN, Comrade Issa Aremu, has taken a swipe at some politicians currently defecting from one political party to the other, describing them as unprincipled.Aremu, who made the remarks while formally presenting his expression of interest form to the national chairman of Labour Party, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, to contest the governorship seat of Kwara State in 2019, particularly slammed the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki for making dumping of parties a hobby.While condemning the recent gale of defections across the country, especially in Kwara State, Aremu said Saraki and his cohorts were political butterflies who were bent on serving their unquenchable selfish interests.He said the dramatic voyage of decamping in the state, spearheaded by Saraki, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, the Speaker and 23 members of the House of Assembly, was an embarrassment to the people of the state.Aremu specifically lamented reports credited to the Senate President to justify his dumping the All Progressives Congress, APC, to his former party, PDP, to the extent that he was not allocated any of the 200 juicy appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari.Berating Saraki for attempting to programme everything to his personal gains, instead of fighting for the interest of the entire Kwara people, Aremu said: “Now he is talking about not giving him juicy positions. I have come here to formally indicate interest to contest for the governorship seat of Kwara State in the 2019 general elections. I am contesting as the forth democratically elected governor of Kwara State under this dispensation.