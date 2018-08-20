President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday left Abuja for his hometown, Daura in Katsina State.Buhari, who returned to Abuja from London on Saturday after a 10-day working holiday, will as has been his tradition, observe the Eid-el-Kabir Sallah in his hometown.His convoy left the forecourt of the State House, Abuja around 3.06 p.m and he was seen off by the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari among others.Before embarking on the trip to Daura, the President presided over the Security Council meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.