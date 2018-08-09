Lawal Daura, sacked director-general of Department of State Security Services (DSS), has been released from detention.





Premium times reports that he was released from a guest house run by the State Security Service (SSS) in Gwarimpa area of Abuja on Wednesday evening, but his passport was confiscated.





“He was given his phones and released to go, but his international passport was taken from him,” a source was quoted to have said.





Daura was sacked by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo following the siege laid to the national assembly by operatives of the DSS on Tuesday morning.





Lawmakers were prevented from gaining access into the national assembly which fuelled speculations that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was plotting to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki.





After his arrest, Daura was reportedly taken to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad facility in Guzape neighbourhood, Abuja, where he was quizzed.





The DSS under his leadership was accused of arbitrary arrest, intimidation and disregard for the rule of law.





Though released, the former DSS director-general is said to be under surveillance.





He was appointed on July 2, 2015, following the resignation of Ita Ekpeyong.





Daura joined the DSS in 1982 and rose to the rank of director.





Between 2003 and 2007, he was the deputy director of presidential communication, command and control centre at the presidential villa, Abuja.





He has also served as the state director of the service in Kano, Sokoto, Edo, Lagos, Osun and Imo states.





He attended various professional courses within and outside the country including, the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, (NIPSS) Kuru.





He hails from Katsina state.





Matthew Seiyefa, a director of the Department of State Services (DSS) from Bayelsa state, has been appointed as acting director-general of the service.