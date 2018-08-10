



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has called on the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to sack the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu for freezing the accounts of Benue and Akwa Ibom States.Governor Wike made the condemnation in an interview with newsmen at the Government House, Port Harcourt.He described freezing of the accounts of the two states as an “overthrow” of government and more grievous than the invasion of the National Assembly by the sacked Director General of DSS.He stated that the freezing of the accounts of the two states was unconstitutional and tantamount to the closure of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary of the two states.The Governor said the condemnation of the EFCC by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum was not enough, noting that the Governors’ Forum must stand up to defend the independence of states as the second tier of government.Governor Wike also called for the prosecution of Ibrahim Magu, saying if the Director General of DSS can be sacked, then Magu should be sacked too.According to Wike, “I am calling for the sack of the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu for overthrowing a tier of government. The mere fact that the two accounts have been re-opened does not mean that a crime was not committed.“When you freeze the account of the State Government, you have overthrown that government. Without funds, a state cannot function. This means the shutdown of government business at Executive, Legislature and Judiciary in the affected states.“The Chairman of that Agency overthrew the Governments of Benue and Akwa Ibom States. Remember that this country is a Federation consisting of federating Units. As a federal system, we have three tiers of Government. These tiers of Government share the funds that accrue to the Federation monthly.“It disheartens some of us to see the inconsistency of this government. This particular agency thrives on impunity. It disobeys court orders at will and engages on reckless anti-democratic actions.“This impunity must stop”.