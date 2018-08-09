 Rufai knocks Ahmed Musa over Saudi move | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Goalkeeping great Peter Rufai  has told Ahmed Musa  he made the wrong move by quitting  the  Premier League to strut his stuff in the footballing backwaters of Saudi Arabia.


Nigeria attacker  Musa was tipped to move from modest Premier League side Leicester City to a bigger outfit  after his  head-turning showing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

But,  surprisingly,  the 25-year-old, who achieved  a cult hero status in the transcontinental nation after  impressing CSKA Moscow fans  when he donned the Horses’ colours from 2012 to 2016, scoring 42 goals in 125 appearances, signed for    Saudi Premier League outfit   Al-Nassr recently.

The four-year deal is reportedly worth an initial £14.8m, which could rise to £25m.

Musa  struggled for regular playing time despite arriving  at King Power Stadium on £16m club record fee from  CSKA Moscow in 2016, and many expected him to change clubs after he arrived  in England after his season-long loan at CSKA where he scored six goals in 10 appearances.

The  Super Eagles star has  got loads of stick for  moving to the a less fancied team from some of his fans, and Tunisia ’94 Africa Cup of Nations winner Rufai is one of them.

The former Deportivo La Coruna keeper, who represented Nigeria at the USA ’94 and France ’98 World Cups,  insists Musa, after  his impressive performance  at Russia 2018, deserves a better club.

“With his performance at the World Cup,  he should have made it clear to his agent that he would only leave Leicester for a  top Premier League club,” the ex-keeper-turned coach told our correspondent in  Lagos on Wednesday.

“It was a wrong move (by joining a Saudi side) and I’m not happy he decided to quit the Premier League for a club in Saudi Arabia when he is still  good enough to play for a top  European club.”

The former Stationery Stores  custodian, who plied his trade  in Benin Republic, Belgium, Holland and Portugal before hanging up his gloves in 2000, insists the Premier League  is the best place Nigerian  players could  develop and become  stars.

“The Premier League is full of bullets, and as a player, you receive bullets everyday because it is a tough league,” he  said.

Meanwhile,  South Africa 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner Musa  has been scheduled to hit   Riyadh  on Friday to begin life in the Saudi Premier League.

