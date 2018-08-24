The Nigeria Football Federation revealed the list on its Twitter handle, @thenff.
The team includes:
GOALKEEPERS: Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechuwu Ezenwa
DEFENDERS: Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, Bryan Idowu, Ola Aina, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi, Kenneth Omeruo
MIDFIELDERS: Wilfred Ndidi, Ogenyi Onazi, Joel Obi, John Ogu, Karo Etebo, Kelechi Nwakali
FORWARDS: Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo, Simeon Nwankwo, Alex Iwobi, Henry Onyekuru, Samuel Kalu, Kelechi Iheanacho
STANDBY: Uche Agbo, Stephen Eze, Blessing Eleke, Musa Mohammed
