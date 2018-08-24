Nigeria’s Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, on Friday released the list of players invited for the African Cup Of Nations qualifier coming up in Seychelles.The Nigeria Football Federation revealed the list on its Twitter handle, @thenff.The team includes:GOALKEEPERS: Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechuwu EzenwaDEFENDERS: Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, Bryan Idowu, Ola Aina, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi, Kenneth OmeruoMIDFIELDERS: Wilfred Ndidi, Ogenyi Onazi, Joel Obi, John Ogu, Karo Etebo, Kelechi NwakaliFORWARDS: Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo, Simeon Nwankwo, Alex Iwobi, Henry Onyekuru, Samuel Kalu, Kelechi IheanachoSTANDBY: Uche Agbo, Stephen Eze, Blessing Eleke, Musa MohammedSee tweet:.@NGSuperEagles list of invited players for #Afcon2019Qualifier vs #Seychelles next month #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/b1OyPdCglU— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) August 24, 2018