Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday, adjudged his state “as one of the states facing the worst form of harassment” from All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government.Wike, while celebrating Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s defection from APC to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, vowed never to be deterred by intimidation from the Federal Government.“I am ready to be part of history, to be part of positive change in the country in 2019. Some governors who cannot win elections, based on their performance, are merely hanging on because they believe if Buhari runs, they will win.“Those left in APC are afraid of intimidation by the EFCC. Some people are lilly-livered, so they cannot come out,” Wike said, adding that the bandwagon high profile defections from APC to PDP will continue.“Democracy is under threat in Nigeria. Nobody obeys court judgments. Nobody obeys the rule of law. If you say anything, they come after you. That is not democracy,” he said.